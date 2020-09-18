Alabama Supreme Court denies Peter Capote’s appeal in capital murder case

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court denied the appeal of a man sentenced to death for a Colbert County murder.

Peter Capote was sentenced to death for the 2016 murder of Kijana Freeman. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his conviction in January, and Capote had appealed the ruling.

Authorities said Capote, Benjamin Young and Thomas Hubbard set up a plot to kill Freeman over an Xbox that Hubbard believed Freeman had stolen from him. They lured him to a parking lot under the guise of buying the Xbox, authorities said, and then shot him.

Freeman and Young are also on death row for the murder.

Two other people are also in jail in relation to the killing. Riley Hamm pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder in exchange for a life sentence. De’Vontae Bates pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and took a 20-year sentence in exchange for testifying as a prosecution witness in the trial.