Alabama Renaissance Faire returns to Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — A three-decades-long tradition is back in Florence at Wilson Park.

The Alabama Renaissance Faire kicks off its 35th year on Saturday, October 23, and runs through the 24th.

There will be performances of all types representing the Medieval/Renaissance eras, such as choral music, instrumental music, dancing, hand-to-hand combat, medieval martial arts, crafts and more.

There will be food served including turkey legs and funnel cakes. There will also be games and other activities for children.

The festival is located at the Fountain on the Green in Wilson Park in downtown Florence. It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free. If you’d like to purchase merchandise, they do have an online store.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.