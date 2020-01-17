Alabama Music Hall of Fame celebrates 30 years in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Alabama Music Hall of Fame located on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia has been preserving the musical history of the state of Alabama for nearly 30 years, though the history it preserves dates back decades.

"We have singers, songwriters, producers, musicians, all from the state of Alabama," said Sandra Burroughs, Executive Director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. "They were either born and raised here or moved here quickly afterwards or have a really strong tie to Alabama."

The exhibits that fill the museum area display clothing, musical instruments, and even transportation used by the artists themselves.

"That's our biggest exhibit is the Alabama tour bus and from what I'm told is they had to bring the bus in and build the building up around it," said Burroughs.

While the Alabama Hall of Fame recognizes artists from across the state, Burroughs said its location in the Shoals is significant.

"The history of music actually starts in Muscle Shoals," she said. "When the state of Alabama decided to actually erect this museum, it was obvious it needed to be in the Shoals area because that's where it all started."

Every two years, four artists are inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at an induction banquet. The next banquet will be held Saturday, January 25. Taylor Hicks will be the emcee and the Backstreet Boys will be there to induct their friend, Gary Baker.

Tickets for tables are sold out but individual tickets are still available. To purchase a ticket, call the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at (256) 381-4417.

34.712621 -87.706918