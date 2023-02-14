Alabama man pleads guilty to claims he was a prisoner of war

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County man who allegedly lied about being a prisoner of war has now pleaded guilty to charges of stolen valor, court records show.

William Travis Tucker turned himself into the Florence Police Department on January 3 following a Grand Jury indictment stemming from a 2021 case where he is accused of stealing over $9,000 of equipment from the Off-Road Station where he was manager.

According to court records, Tucker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft for stolen valor on Feb. 2.

The plea agreement suggested a 46-month split sentence with 12 months to serve, which he is likely to serve in a Lauderdale County work-release program.

In 2020, Tucker was also charged with stolen valor and forgery, after police said he lied about being a prisoner of war and reaping the benefits of that claim, including a POW-status license plate.

He was indicted by a Grand Jury on those charges in February 2021.

Tucker (Florence Police Department)

In January 2021, Tucker was charged with stealing $3,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project in May 2019.

Tucker was also indicted later that same year in July for identity theft and first-degree theft of property after he was accused of using someone else’s information to obtain student loans that equaled $2,500.

Even further, Tucker was indicted on three counts of first-degree theft of property by deception that stemmed from separate incidents in 2017 and 2018, where he allegedly stole three vehicles – a 2005 Hummer H2, a 2009 Ford Mustang and a 1989 Searay Sundancer.

That indictment was handed down in November 2021.

Tucker was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center after turning himself in on a $30,000 bond.

A formal sentencing hearing is set for April 10.