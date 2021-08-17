Alabama lawmaker wants to prohibit mask mandates in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A state lawmaker from Muscle Shoals said he would propose legislation prohibiting public schools from using mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R- Muscle Shoals) said he is sponsoring the bill at the request of the Huntsville-based group ‘Unmask Our Kids’, according to AL.com.

Under his proposal, any local school district that imposed a mask mandate would lose 5% of its state funding. He is efforting to build support for the bill by using an online petition.

Sorrell said he supports the right of parents to disagree, “That should be their choice. I believe in protecting the right of parents to mask their children in school just as much as I believe in protecting the right of parents to not mask their children in school,” he told AL.com.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on August 16 allowing parents the option to opt-out of mask mandates placed by their school districts.

As of last week, nearly 40% of Alabama school districts were requiring masks.