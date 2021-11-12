Alabama Classy and Sassy Glass Show returns to Rogersville for second year

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Glass from all across the country and in a variety of colors arrived in Rogersville on Thursday for the annual Alabama Classy and Sassy Glass Show.

2021 is the second year for the Alabama Classy and Sassy Glass Show with 12 dealers coming from across the United States. A few of the dealers came from as far away as Colorado, Illinois and Missouri.

The show had to move to a larger venue this year to house the over 10,000 pieces of glass, china and linens available for purchase at the Cotton Gin (6810 County Road 91, Rogersville).

News 19 spoke with John Walk, an author of numerous glass books, who will be signing books over the weekend and is more than happy to talk glass history.

Eric Weber from Florida is another vendor who will be at the show for the weekend. Weber uses molds from glass companies, some from as early as the 1920s and 30s to make his pieces today.

Stephen Embry, owner of Stephen’s Unique Antiques and one of the event’s organizers said he is excited to be back this year and to share the event with the community.

He also described some of what can be found at the show, “The majority of our glass was all made here in the United States. We have everything from Fenton Art Glass to Astoria. We have a range of Depression glass, we even have glass that is being made today.”

Glass Artist John Fenton will be there to show attendees how to make their own hand-blown glass ornaments to take home in under 15 minutes. Unfortunately, all of the spots for 2021 have been filled but those interested can still watch how it’s done in person at the venue or in the video below.

Fenton will have a variety of his ornaments available for sale at his booth inside the door closest to his mobile workstation.

The show will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.