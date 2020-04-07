Alabama Bliss Bistro selling Easter baskets available for curbside pick-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Easter is right around the corner and part of the tradition for children are Easter baskets.

With COVID-19 changing how we do life, Alabama Bliss Bistro in Muscle Shoals wanted children to still experience some normalcy around the holiday. They are selling Easter baskets put together by restaurant staff. The baskets, like their meals, are delivered to customers curbside. They are customized by gender and age and contain a variety of items like stuffed animals, toy cars, and candy.

“Number 1, we are having Easter,” said Alabama Bliss owner Miranda Ball. “There will always be Easter; Jesus raised from the dead and that’s not going to change.” “We don’t have to have a day to celebrate that; we celebrate that every day as Christians but we do want some normalcy,” she added.

Baskets range in price from $15 to $30. To order, just call (256) 248-4530 and the staff at Alabama Bliss Bistro will get it ready for you.