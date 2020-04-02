Alabama AG wants court to seal $25 million Lauderdale County sex abuse lawsuit against DHR, foster parents

Daniel Spurgeon is serving 25 years in prison. Jenise Spurgeon has an April trial date on child abuse charges.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is asking a Lauderdale County Circuit judge to seal the entire case file in a $25 million lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Human Resources and two foster parents accused of rape and sexual abuse

Court documents show the motion, on behalf of DHR and its Commissioner Nancy Buckner, was filed March 27.

The motion argues the case has already drawn widespread media attention and says that all DHR proceedings are confidential under state law, so details of the complaint should not be made public.

The lawsuit was filed by four foster children who lived with Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon. The lawsuits filed in Lauderdale County claim DHR and its employees failed to take appropriate action against Jenise and Daniel Spurgeon. Birmingham attorney Tommy James said the couple subjected his clients to sexual and physical abuse, rape, starvation, and neglect.

The lawsuits claim DHR workers “failed to act upon numerous red flags” during the years the Spurgeons fostered and adopted the plaintiffs and other children.

If sealed, information related to the lawsuit will not be accessible to the public.

Daniel Spurgeon is serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to other sex crimes. Jenise Spurgeon has been scheduled to on trial April 30.

