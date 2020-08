FLORENCE, Ala. – Air conditioning could return to the Florence-Lauderdale Government Building Tuesday.

The building has had serious air conditioning issues.

Mayor Steve Holt told The Times Daily the building hasn’t had air conditioning for the whole month of July.

The city and county governments occupy three floors each of the six-story building. Many employees have been working remotely while the system is down.

Holt said he saw temperatures as high as 96 degrees in some offices.