FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a drug bust in Lauderdale County led authorities to recover more than 2000 fentanyl pills last week.

According to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, agents executed a search warrant at 1711 Decatur Avenue in Florence on Wednesday, June 15.

(Florence Police Department)

Upon arrival, members of the Florence/Lauderdale Special Operations team found large bags of fentanyl pills, around 15 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, and plastic bags. Agents said the bags weighed over half a pound and contained 2400 pills.

Officials say Darien Avante Arnold, 22, of Florence was arrested on trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents say more charges and arrests are expected.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force was assisted on the case by Florence Police, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and the Drug Enforcement Administration.