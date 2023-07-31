ALABAMA (WHNT) — State health officials are urging certain employees to get tested for tuberculosis (TB) after several cases of the contagious disease were recently confirmed.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced on Monday that seven cases of confirmed or suspected TB had been linked to people who worked in one or more poultry plants.

Officials say anyone who worked in the poultry plants in Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, or Lauderdale counties between June 2022 and now should be screened for TB, adding that these individuals may have been or are currently at risk for contracting it.

The disease can spread easily from one infected person’s lungs to another’s through activities like talking or coughing. It cannot be transmitted in food, the ADPH said.

Anyone infected with TB could be very sick or have no symptoms at all. Those in North Alabama confirmed to have the disease “have not been limited to any individual racial or ethnic group,” health officials stated.

Symptoms include feeling sick or weak, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. TB disease in the lungs can include coughing, chest pain, and coughing up blood.

Precautionary testing along with a continued investigation and control measures have all been implemented in an effort to prevent any additional cases.

Blood tests will be available on the following days and locations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.:

A $20 gift card will be offered for each eligible person who completes testing, officials said.

The ADPH reiterates that TB is a dangerous, contagious, airborne disease, but it is treatable and preventable. TB is treated using antibiotics and is almost always cured, health officials said, adding that people infected with the disease can also be offered a preventive treatment.