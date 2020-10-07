ADPH announces drive thru flu shot clinics in the Shoals

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced several upcoming flu shot clinics. Each of these is a drive-thru clinic.

Lauderdale Health Department: October 15, 2020, 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Winston Health Department: October 16, 2020, 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Marion Health Department: October 19, 2020, 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Lawrence Health Department: October 22, 2020, 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Colbert Health Department: October 23, 2020, 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM(located at Colbert Co. Office Complex parking lot, at 1021 US Hwy 72, Tuscumbia

Russellville Health Department: October 30, 2020, 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM( located at First Free Will Baptist)

The flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

Organizers will accept Medicare, Medicaid and BCBS insurance, everyone else will be $5.