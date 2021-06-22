ADEM says sample results show no violation of water quality standards in Shoal Creek

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. — Good news for Lauderdale County residents living along Shoal Creek—the Alabama Department of Environmental Management now has test results detailing the water quality after concerns of possible sewage contamination.

Residents living along the creek in St. Florian reached out to News 19 after concerns that sewage from the Woodland Hills Mobile Home Park was possibly spilling into the water.

ADEM confirmed that the initial sewage spill was due to a malfunctioning lift station that serves the mobile home park, but the issue has since been resolved.

ADEM gathered samples both on Monday, June 14 and Thursday, June 17. The results came back on Monday and the department released the following statement:

“The Alabama Department of Environmental Management sample results related to the situation at Woodland Hills Trailer Park were finalized today and did not indicate a violation of water quality standards for E. coli in the samples collected on June 17, 2021. The samples were collected near the boat ramp, from the boat dock area, and from Shoal Creek. Based on this information, Shoal Creek should be in its natural condition.”

With this update, Shoal Creek should be considered safe for boaters, fishers, and recreational use.

The material seen in the water along the Shoal Creek boat ramp is believed to have been algae and debris.