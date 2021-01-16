ACT testing to resume at UNA East Campus in February

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama will resume ACT testing February 6 at its east campus location.
This is the first time the university has hosted testing since February of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From here on out the UNA East Campus will serve as the new location for the university’s Testing Services which offers many standardized tests like the SAT, GRE, and PRAXIS. Health and safety precautions will be taken as the pandemic continues.
“It has guidelines such as only ten test takers at a time, requirements about sanitizing the room to CDC guidelines, health screenings of testers before they enter the testing room, so we can easily do all of those things in the new location at UNA East campus,” Amber Paulk, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Dean of Graduate and Online Education said.
Friday, January 15 is the deadline for registration for the February 6 ACT, however, all available spaces at the UNA East Campus are now filled. The university encourages students to register for future dates. To find other testing sites, click here.