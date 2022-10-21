LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County Judge has denied a man accused of child sexual abuse the chance to donate his kidney to his ailing brother in Mississippi.

Court records show that Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self turned down the request of Kelly Crotts, who is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Kelly Crotts (Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The 47-year-old turned himself in at the Lauderdale County Jail on July 8 following a grand jury indictment on the charges. He is currently free on a $43,500 bond.

Crotts had recently filed a motion asking permission to travel outside the state and live with his brother in New Albany, Mississippi, about 100 miles outside Florence.

In a civil lawsuit filed against the church where Crotts served, the unnamed plaintiffs who claim to be victims of him, allege assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress/outrage, invasion of privacy, false imprisonment, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and wantonness, deceit and misrepresentation.

“Crotts exposed himself to the plaintiffs,” the suit says. “Crotts enticed and manipulated the plaintiffs with various schemes and lies to expose themselves to him. Crotts, acting with sexual motivation, touched the genitals of (plaintiffs one and two).”

Crotts has pleaded not guilty to the child abuse charges against him.