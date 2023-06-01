SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Muscle Shoals is immersed in music history, and Colbert County is set to pay tribute to the city’s musical legacy in June.

The ‘Tribute to Muscle Shoals’ concert will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. at the historic Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, hosted by Colbert County Tourism.

The show will feature artists like T Graham Brown, James Leblanc, Angela Hacker, and Billy Lawson & Wishbone paying tribute to the “iconic sounds that have made Muscle Shoals legendary,” Colbert County Tourism said.

T.Graham Brown (Photo: Colbert County Tourism) James LeBlanc and Angela Hacker (Photo: Colbert County Tourism) Billy Lawson (Photo: Colbert County Tourism)

The concert will showcase the music that shaped Muscle Shoals’ distinctive, legendary sound. Muscle Shoals is known and celebrated worldwide for a sound that soulfully blends rock, rhythm and blues.

“This concert pays homage to the incredible musical legacy of the Muscle Shoals

region,” said Susan Hamlin, President of Colbert County Tourism. “We invite music lovers from near and far to join us for a night of pure magic, celebrating the timeless hits that have made Muscle Shoals an international sensation.”

Brown is set to take the stage and perform some of his classic tunes recorded in Muscle Shoals, as he’ll be joined on stage by LeBlanc.

Hacker, a winner of “Nashville Star”, a singing competition show, will also take part in the tribute concert.

A producer at Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, Billy Lawson and his Wishbone band will ’round out the lineup’ for the event.

Colbert County Tourism says the concert is made possible in part by a grant from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.

Tickets for this must-see concert are now available and can be purchased online on the Tennessee Valley Arts website.