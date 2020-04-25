99 Years Young: Florence woman gets drive-by parade to celebrate her birthday

FLORENCE, Ala. – Social distancing is forcing all of us to celebrate birthdays and holidays a little differently, but the pandemic didn’t stop the party for one Florence woman celebrating her 99th birthday.

The party for Bernice Ginn wasn’t typical though – it was a birthday parade! Around 40 cars drove by wishing Miss Ginn the happiest of birthdays and her neighbors were able to come out and enjoy the parade with her.

When the music got turned up, Miss Ginn went down to the street to do one of her favorite activities.

“I never had a lesson in my life but I’ve been dancing since I was about five years old,” she said. “I like the twist and things like that. I dance on Friday and Saturdays at Tatums over in Sheffield. I’ve been dancing with them for 16 years. I dance with the band.”

From all of us here at WHNT News 19, Happy 99th Birthday, Miss Ginn.