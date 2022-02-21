LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence man who was injured in a crash on Friday morning has died from his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 81-year-old Roy L. Behel was driving his John Deere tractor when was hit by a truck. They said Behel and the driver of the truck were both taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Behel died from his injuries at the hospital on Monday.

The crash happened on U.S 43 near the 330 mile marker just north of Killen, according to ALEA. There is no information at this time on the condition of the other driver.