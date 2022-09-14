SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.

The department says they are happy to celebrate the men choosing to turn their lives in a good direction and say the baptisms were a perfect way to make that decision come full circle.

All of the men were baptized on September 11 in the Tennessee River, with Officer DJ Hall, Kyle Achord, Brian Welch and Jonathan Perry from The Meeting House Church in Muscle Shoals facilitating the event.

Dressed in black-and-white striped jail uniforms, the men waded into the water.

With somber faces, a few of them shed tears after being raised back out of the water. Some were smiling, and they all embraced afterward.

The Sheffield Police Department says the men made their decision during a monthly service held inside the jail, adding that throughout the various situations officers encounter, one of the end goals is to see lives changed for the better.

A video of the baptisms can be seen here.

You can learn more about The Meeting House Church and what they do by visiting their Facebook page here.