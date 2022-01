FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence Police are searching for a 77-year-old man last seen in Florence on January 10.

Police say Cleatus Higgenbotham was last seen in the area of Hudson Street in Florence.

Officials describe Higgenbotham as a white man, 6’2, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If you have any information related to Higgenbotham’s whereabouts, contact Florence Police at 256-760-6610 or call 911.