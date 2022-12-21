COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 69-year-old woman was arrested after authorities said she used a shotgun to shoot at her neighbor as they tried to grab their grocery delivery.

On December 14, Sheffield Police Officers went to Plato’s Apartments in response to shots possibly being fired.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a single spent shotgun shell casing on the floor of the hallway outside unit 303, where Lee resides. They then said they noticed damage to the door and light fixture of unit 314, across the hall from Lee’s apartment.

Officers said they tried to get in touch with Lee, but no one answered the door.

Maintenance was eventually able to let officers into unit 303, where they reportedly found Lee sleeping in a recliner with a Ruger Security-9 pistol laying within arm’s reach of her.

The officers woke Lee up and asked her where the shotgun was, to which she said it was in the closet. A Remington 870 shotgun was found in the closet.

Lee was placed under arrest.

Eva Lee (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The neighbor, whose identity News 19 has chosen not to publish, told officers that her and Lee had been “into it” for a while. Authorities also learned Lee had filed a harassment report against the neighbor just one day earlier.

Around 9 p.m. on the day of the shooting, the neighbor told police she had some groceries delivered. When she went to grab them from the hallway, she said she noticed the door to Lee’s apartment was open and she was watching her.

“Words were exchanged,” and the neighbor said she then went over and closed Lee’s door.

It wasn’t long after when the neighbor was back inside her apartment that she told police she heard “the blast from a shotgun.” When she stepped outside, she said she saw Lee standing there, holding the shotgun.

Lee was charged with shooting into an occupied building. She was released the following day on a $1,500 bond.