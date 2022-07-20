LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is facing multiple drug-related charges in Lauderdale County after authorities say they recovered around $64,000 worth of drugs.

On Monday, July 18, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force carried out a search warrant on High Street in Florence.

It was during that search that authorities say they found around six pounds of methamphetamine (ICE) and over 4,200 fentanyl pills, weighing in at over one pound.

The street value of the drugs totaled nearly $64,000, agents said.

According to authorities, an arrest warrant will be obtained on the suspect for one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

More arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

Over the past two months, the task force has recovered over 11,200 fentanyl pills.

The Florence Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office assisted in making the case.