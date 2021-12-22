5-year-old child killed in weekend forklift accident

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals Police confirm a child was killed in a forklift accident early Saturday evening.

Police were called to an accident around 4 p.m. involving children in the area of 235 Boone Road on the TVA Reservation in Muscle Shoals.

Officials said the children were under the supervision of their parents, but two children snuck away from their parents to play inside a warehouse and were able to locate a forklift.

The older of the two children was operating the forklift when the younger child fell off.

Muscle Shoals Police said due to the nature of the accident, the Alabama Department of Human Resources was contacted and the child’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Police added that the investigation is closed and the situation has been ruled an accident after several interviews and processing the scene of the accident.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our condolences go out to all of this child’s family,” the department stated.