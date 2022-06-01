FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Five people that were charged with attempted murder following the beating of a woman at a local business in December 2021 have pleaded not guilty, according to online court documents.

The five charged were:

Dontramese P. Littleton, 29

Jamia Nash Shelby, 46

Marcus Derryl Cole, 33

Willie Lamont Shelby, 39

Ronnie Lee Shelby, 54

According to court records, each was charged with one count of attempted first-degree assault and one count of attempted murder.

Marcus Cole

Jamia Nash Shelby

Ronnie Lee Shelby

Dontramese Littleton

Willie Shelby

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told News 19 at the time that the victim was attacked from behind at the Drink Factory on Huntsville Road near downtown Florence.

Surveillance video near the business captured the attack on camera.

Florence Police Sergeant Cliff Billingsley said the two women charged reportedly took the victim to the ground and continuously stomped on her head and neck while the three men blocked bouncers and others from breaking up the fight.

“The victim and some friends had stopped in after going to a baby shower,” Connolly said. “The victim was accosted by these five people and almost beat to death.”

Marcus Cole pleaded not guilty on May 12, according to online court documents. He also waived his arraignment.

Court records also show Littleton, Jamia Shelby, Willie Shelby and Ronnie Shelby all pleaded not guilty during their arraignments on May 25.

Because all five were indicted jointly, it is the intention of the courts to try all five together, who are out on a bond of $62,500 each, according to court records.

A plea docket for Marcus Cole is set for August 11, followed by a jury trial slated for August 15.

Plea dockets for the other four are scheduled for October 13, with a jury trial set for October 17, according to online court documents.