4th grade students at McBride Elementary transitioning to remote learning

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Fourth grade students at one Muscle Shoals elementary school are transitioning back to virtual learning for the week.

According to Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden, the school system has been monitoring a slight increase in COVID-19 cases among fourth grade students and staff, creating a staff shortage over the weekend.

Because of the shortage, fourth grade students will be learning virtually through Friday.

Fourth graders will be allowed to attend school Monday if absolutely necessary, but parents are strongly encouraged to keep their kids home if at all possible.

By Tuesday, all fourth grade students will need to remain home and learn virtually.

Parents will need to pick up Chromebooks for their students between 9 a.m. and noon Monday if their child doesn’t attend school on Monday; students who attend Monday will receive their Chromebook.

No changes are planned for third or fifth grade students, since they are in separate wings of the school.