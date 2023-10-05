SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sheffield Police Department (SPD) says a man is dead after being hit by a train Thursday.

SPD chief Ricky Terry said his department is investigating an accident involving a train hitting a man at the intersection of North Montgomery Avenue and 1st Street.

The chief said the victim was a 43-year-old man. He said the victim was transported to NAMC Hospital in Florence, where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:37 p.m.

Terry said SPD is investigating the incident at this time and more information will be shared as it becomes available