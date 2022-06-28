SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The 41st annual W.C. Handy Music Festival is slated for July 22 through July 31, and while organizers are hard at work putting together the day-to-day details of the event, we have a first look at what you can expect.

This year’s event will begin with the inaugural “Kick-Off Extravaganza” on Saturday, July 23 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Multiple artists are scheduled to perform, and anyone attending the kick-off is encouraged to bring grills, tents and drinks.

The vision of the festival began with Sheffield native Willie Ruff, Dr. David Mussleman and more along with the Music Preservation Society.

Over 200 events make up the entirety of the festival over the course of nine days.

Named after Florence native and “Father of the Blues” William Christopher Handy, the festival continues to spread beyond the Renaissance City with events also in Colbert and Franklin counties.

In more recent years, the festival has started to expand its reach into areas of Lauderdale County, as well.

You can find all of the information you need, from events, parking, food and fun for the 41st annual W.C. Handy festival, you can stay up-to-date as information is released on their Facebook page, or visit their website here.