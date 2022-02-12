TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck involving a utility truck in Colbert County on Saturday evening.

According to officials with Spring Valley Fire and Rescue, the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Two vehicles were involved with four people in total injured. Three of those victims faced minor injuries, but the fourth was airlifted to the hospital in Birmingham.

The wreck happened just west of Alabama Highway 20 and Interstate 157 interchange. Officials said all lanes of 20 West were closed for 45 minutes.

This is a developing story.