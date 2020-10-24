39th Spirit of Freedom Celebration canceled, postponed to 2021

FLORENCE, Ala. — Another annual event in the Shoals is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 39th annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration was originally set for July 4th at McFarland Park like in years past, but was postponed to Veterans Day.

Organizers recognized it wouldn’t be feasible to hold an event where they couldn’t ensure attendees would maintain a six-foot social distance. After discussing it with the state fire marshal’s office, they decided the best thing to do was to postpone until next year.

“To not be able to do that kind of takes away from a little bit of our mission, but then it gives us a little bit of hope for next year because it gives us some time to recoup after all of the uncertainty of this year, and we feel like next year will be a very big year,” Kevin Self, Operations Manager for Singing River Media Group said.

Organizers said this is the first time they’ve ever had to cancel. Radio station WLAY started the Spirit of Freedom Celebration in 1982.