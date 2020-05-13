39th annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration postponed until Veterans Day



FLORENCE, Ala. – The 4th of July celebration in McFarland Park has been postponed. The 39th annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration is now rescheduled for November 11, 2020, on Veterans Day.

City of Florence leaders and event officials with Singing River Media Group made the decision to postpone the popular event out of an abundance of caution concerning the pandemic.

Mayor Steve Holt said his concern is the safety of thousands of people who attend. “It’s difficult to predict where we’ll be in terms of the pandemic in July so the event sponsors and I agree it’s best to err on the side of caution. We opted to postpone the event instead of cancelling it.”

President and General Manager of Singing River Media Group, Mike Self said, “Planning for an event this size is difficult even in the best of times. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic the best option was to postpone the event. This gives us time to let the virus run its course and get a good understanding of what safety measures we may need to put into the event. Weather in The Shoals is generally great in October and early November and we’re looking forward to a successful celebration to honor America and Veterans!”

The Spirit of Freedom Celebration was begun in 1982 by WLAY and has continued annually.