LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has confirmed that one person was killed in a car accident on Tuesday night.

ALEA says around 6:30 p.m. on May 31, a single-vehicle wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 near the 52-mile marker, about five miles west of Rogersville.

37-year-old Kevin D. Jordan was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the road and hit a utility pole, authorities say.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division say nothing else is available as their investigation into the crash continues.