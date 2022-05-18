MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three inmates from the Shoals area will learn if they will be released this week, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

James Christopher Martin’s parole hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Martin was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter in 2015. He has served just over 7 years of that sentence.

Martin, 46, was found guilty by a Colbert County jury in the death of Thomas Grant Campbell, II in November 2013.

James Christopher Martin

According to police, Campbell was shot during an argument in Martin’s backyard. Investigators said a woman was visiting Campbell with her two children when the shooting happened.

Campbell was shot six times: three times in the chest, once in the hand and twice in the back. Defense attorney Tim Case argued Martin was acting in defense when Campbell was killed.

Robert Glenn Fike’s parole hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Fike was convicted of manslaughter in 2016 in Colbert County after authorities at the time said a 72-year-old man was killed after Fike rear-ended his car during a police chase.

Robert Glenn Fike

Alabama State Troopers reported Fike was intoxicated at the time of the crash, whose vehicle rammed into the back of a stopped car sitting at the intersection of Alabama 20 and U.S. 43.

Police were chasing Fike following a hit-and-run of a patrol vehicle driven by a game and fish officer in Colbert County.

It was two weeks after the crash that Thomas Cicero Ellenburg died of his injuries.

Fike, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He has served just over seven years of that sentence, according to online records.

Steven Ray Burfield, Jr. was convicted of assaulting a corrections officer in Sheffield, along with multiple burglaries. The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree escape and second-degree assault in 2016 after court records say he punched a jailer and escaped.

Steven Ray Burfield, Jr.

Burfield was captured just 10 minutes after his escape.

Court records show Burfield is also serving four counts of third-degree burglary in Franklin County. So far, he has served nearly 11 years of his 20-year sentence.