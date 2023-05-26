A 27-year-old man is the latest arrest following a search warrant recently carried out at a house on County Road 200. (Florence Police Dept.)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old man is the latest arrest following a search warrant recently carried out at a house on County Road 200.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said Jimmy Joe Foster, II was arrested on Friday by agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

Authorities say a search warrant was obtained due to “drug dealing activities of one of the occupants” of the home. That search found three ounces of methamphetamine (ICE), according to police.

(Florence Police Dept.)

Various pieces of paraphernalia were also found, including what the FPD described as “items used for distributing drugs.”

Foster was charged with trafficking meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lauderdale Co. Drug Task Force was assisted by the FPD, the Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office and the Florence/Lauderdale Special Operations Team.