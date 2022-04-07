COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested following a search warrant in Colbert County, according to law enforcement officials.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Sheffield Police Department all served a search warrant at a home on Wood Avenue in Sheffield on Tuesday.

It was during that search that authorities say they uncovered 10 ounces of ICE, seven ounces of marijuana, nine guns and over 100 assorted pills. They also found a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was reported stolen out of Tuscumbia.

Law enforcement also seized $5,455.

51-year-old Dennis Wayne McPherson, 51-year-old Diane Lee McPherson and 55-year-old Roger Allan Jakee were taken into custody.

Dennis Wayne McPherson

Dianne Lee McPherson

Roger Allan Jakee

All three now face charges of trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana. No bond has been set.

Authorities say more charges are expected to be presented to a grand jury.