$3.2 million endowment provided for UNA College of Nursing and Health Professions

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the grand opening of its Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions.

At the ceremony, the Anderson family, for whom the college is named, announced a $3.2 million endowment to provide scholarships for nursing students.



Dean of the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, Dr. Vicki Pierce said this will benefit future nurses who are greatly needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will certainly help produce more bedside nurses but it will also help with nursing leaders and administrators, the people who are responsible for actually managing the crisis now in the hospitals, so I think it’s going to help in many ways,” Dr. Pierce said.

The endowment will provide scholarships for both graduate and undergraduate students.