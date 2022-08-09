COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A long-awaited railroad overpass has been given the green light for construction in Sheffield.

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) announced the grant funding on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce that the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) received a grant totaling $2,000,000 for the design and construction of a roadway and bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad near Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield, Alabama,” he said in a statement.

News 19 has repeatedly reported on the frustration caused by trains parking on the tracks, sometimes for days, blocking residents and first responders from traveling.

“Trains consistently block the railroad crossing, sometimes for days, provoking major traffic delays. Travelers are re-routed from the crossing to longer routes and first responders are hindered in arriving to emergencies. This overpass will relieve the stress of the roadway on travelers and open a consistently reliable route through town,” stated Aderholt.

The funds are coming from the United States Department of Transportation as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grants.