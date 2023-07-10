MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are investigating after a crash that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday led to the death of a young Florence woman.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department confirmed that 27-year-old Isabella Dawn Wilson was killed in the wreck near the TVA Hydro Plant on Wilson Dam Road.

Authorities said Wilson’s 2002 Jeep Liberty was driving south when it collided with the Hydro Plant’s concrete wall.

Wilson, the only person inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.