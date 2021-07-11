25th annual ‘Saddle-up for St. Jude’ fundraiser happening July 15, 16, and 17

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Crews in Tuscumbia are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Saddle-up for the St. Jude fundraiser.

Held at Gardiner Farms, the three-day event will allow attendees to enjoy more than 3,000 acres of riding trails along with an entertaining lineup of local musicians.

Country music sensations Clint Black, T. Graham Brown, and Shenandoah will also perform.

Organizers said over the past 25 years, the event has raised more than $2.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s just humbling; it’s very, very humbling to think about the kids that we know personally, and that are in our community, that their families are all affected by this childhood disease and we just want to do our part,” Saddle-up for St. Jude host Jimmy Gardiner said.

The three-day event begins Thursday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the entire weekend.

For information on the event and to reserve tickets, click here.