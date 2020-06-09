COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — It was a nice morning for playing golf and raising money for a good cause.

The 22nd annual Shoals Area Special Olympics Charity Golf Tournament took place Monday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The event was originally planned for April but was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. While still being cautious, this year’s tournament took place with social distancing guidelines. Team tee times were spaced fifteen minutes apart, golf carts were limited to one player each, and registration volunteers were required to wear masks.

Despite the restrictions, tournament chairman Douglas Ruggles said the event completely sold out.

“The local community has really responded in helping out—giving back to the Special Olympic group,” Ruggles said. “They not only raise money but we’re able to raise awareness for all mental and physical handicapped individuals and citizens here in the Shoals and throughout the United States.”

As the Shoals Area Special Olympics’ largest fundraiser, proceeds from the tournament will help support programs throughout the year.