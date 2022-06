MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement officials with Colbert and Madison Counties say they found 22 pounds of uncut cocaine on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 8, authorities worked a search warrant at the home of Victor Hernandez Garcia.

At a home on 6th Street in Muscle Shoals, authorities found the 22 pounds of uncut cocaine, along with two pounds of methamphetamines, scales, baggies, weapons and $29,601 in cash.

Garcia is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Colbert County Jail.