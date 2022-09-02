TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The 20th Annual Oka Kapassa “Return to Coldwater” Festival is set to be held on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 at Spring Park in Tuscumbia.

Everyone is invited to attend the event, which is said to authentically portray the Native American heritage in the North Alabama region, featuring tribal demonstrators in full regalia.

Friday, September 9 will be a school day, offering educational activities for 4th and 5th graders.

At 5:30 that evening, the Tuscumbia Roundhouse will hold a cultural history event presented by LaDonna Brown of the Chickasaw Nation. That program will be followed by a presentation of Tuscumbia history related to Native Americans by local historian John McWilliams and a trolley tour of the Tuscumbia witness sites.

Organizers of the event say those demonstrators will present authentic dance rituals, drumming and Indian flute music. You will also be able to enjoy plenty of arts, crafts, and storytelling, along with watching the demonstrators perform life skills as they would have been by their ancestors.

Spring Park will open at 9 a.m. with the festival kicking off at the same time. Admission is free, and event officials say there will be food available.

A shuttle will run from the Helen Keller Library and from locations on Main Street in downtown Tuscumbia between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The festival is expected to wrap up around 5 p.m.

There are several other heritage and history-related events happening in Tuscumbia in the days leading up to the festival

For more information on the Native American festival or any of the other events leading up to it, you can find the latest updates on their Facebook page here, or call (256) 383-0783.