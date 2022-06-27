FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Northwest Alabama nonprofit is giving back to the community in a big way.

Junior League of the Shoals said the organization received a $125,000 grant from the home improvement chain Lowe’s as part of the chain’s “100 Hometowns” Initiative. The initiative, launched in 2021 to celebrate the chain’s 100th anniversary, will help restore and revitalize community spaces across the nation that serve as the heartbeat of their communities.

Junior League of the Shoals will partner with the Children’s Museum of the Shoals to build an outdoor classroom on the property, enhancing the museum experience for all children.

And Junior League isn’t the only Alabama organization to receive a grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Initiative. Three other organizations have also received grants to help revitalize community spaces.

In nearby Tuscumbia, the Helen Keller Public Library will be using money from a Lowe’s grant to remove and replace flooring in the meeting room. Over in Oneonta, the City of Oneonta will be using money from their grant to replace a roof and conduct critical repairs on the historic Little Brick Church.

In Central Alabama, the Salvation Army Birmingham has major plans for the Bessemer Service Center. In the final phase of a facility improvement project, the grant will be used for updates to the center. These include structural and aesthetic repairs and updates, as well as new locks and a security system, along with fresh landscaping and a community garden.