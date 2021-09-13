2 men shot during argument at Killen home

KILLEN, Ala. — Two men were injured in a shooting at a residence near the 1200 block of Highway 64 in Killen on Sunday evening.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said that two males were shot during what investigators said was an argument between family members at a residence.

When deputies arrived on the scene, two men had gunshot wounds and another man was uninjured. The argument was between a father, son, and son-in-law.

The son and son-in-law were shot in the altercation. The father was uninjured.

The son-in-law was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was released. The son was taken to the hospital by helicopter and is expected to recover from his injuries.

No arrests were made on the scene. The incident is still under investigation.