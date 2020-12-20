2 killed, 1 injured after Saturday Lauderdale County crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Two Florence residents were killed after a crash Saturday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Mary Montgomery Smith, 53, and Gaius Wayne Crackaal, 49, were injured and taken to different hospitals after the Toyota Prius Smith was driving ran off County Road 11 in the Cloverdale area at 10:56 a.m.

Smith was pronounced dead at North Alabama Medical Center; Crakaal was airlifted to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An additional passenger was airlifted to a Nashville hospital in serious condition.

Troopers said none of the people in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck.