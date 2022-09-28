FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.

According to a social media post made by the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers responded to a stabbing call around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at a home on Double Oak Court.

Upon arrival, officers say two men were found injured. Police say one victim had injuries to his abdomen while the other had head injuries. An uninjured woman was also found at the home.

Both men were flown to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.

The case remains under investigation, according to Florence Police.