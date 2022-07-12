LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman’s outstanding arrest warrant led to the seizure of drugs and the arrest of two Sunday.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Deputies on patrol in the Hatton Community saw a pickup truck with two people inside parked in front of a gas station at 2 a.m. Those inside the truck were identified as 36-year-old Chalis Everett of Town Creek and 47-year-old Hershel Dutton of Town Creek.

Deputies discovered Everett had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

In a search of the truck, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found more than eight grams of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

The two were both arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance (possession with intent to distribute), possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Everett and Dutton were taken to the Lawrence County Jail with a $9,500 bond for each.