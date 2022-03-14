FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Police say a domestic dispute ended with shots being fired on Friday.

Florence Police officers were called to an apartment complex on Huntsville Road on March 11. Officers spoke with a man, David Horne, and a woman during their investigation. Police said Horne told them Tavio Ruffin had fired a gun at him.

Investigators said they believe Horne entered the home without permission and got into an argument with his wife, then a fight with Ruffin.

Police say Ruffin fired shots from a handgun at Horne, but Horne was not injured.

Florence Police charged David Horn with several domestic violence crimes.

Tavio Ruffin turned himself in to police, who charged Ruffin with several counts of reckless endangerment and first-degree attempted assault.