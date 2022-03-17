FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man and one teen have been arrested following a drive-by shooting, according to Florence Police.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of West Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived on scene, police found a shell casing in the 500-block of the area, along with a few witnesses.

Those witnesses told officers a vehicle pulled up and started shooting at a man. That man ran off during the shooting and didn’t appear to have been shot.

Later that day, officers were able to find the man who was being shot at, and he identified the shooters as Kareem Carter and another teenage male.

The man told officers the two started shooting at him while he was in his vehicle at Oak Ridge Apartments. He then started running and ended up on West Cleveland, where he ran into the pair again, when they started shooting at him a second time.

An investigation led to warrants being issued for Carter and the teen.

Officials say both suspects turned themselves into police on Wednesday, March 16 and were booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Both are facing charges of attempted murder, burglary to a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and reckless endangerment.

They are currently each being held on a $64,000 bond.