FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department (LCSO) arrested two individuals after finding a large amount of purple fentanyl on Thursday.

According to the LCSO Facebook page, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on South Kirkman Street in Florence. They found large amounts of various drugs, including purple fentanyl.

Evidence of possible drug trafficking and distribution was also found. Along with the purple fentanyl, deputies also seized fentanyl powder, scales with residue, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills and strips, marijuana and cocaine.

The weight of the fentanyl alow exceeded 125 grams.

Travian Omar Stover, 22, and Tyrecca Shontrell Thompson, 25, were arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal substances, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are possible following an investigation.