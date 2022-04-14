LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are in the custody of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office after deputies and other agents received tips about stolen items in Center Star.

Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force received tips about a house at 6439 Highway 72.

When agents arrived at the home, they met one person outside. As they were speaking with that person, agents noticed a motorcycle with the ignition removed.

Authorities say they found the motorcycle had been stolen from Scottsboro.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, the sheriff’s office, the drug task force, Killen Police and Florence Police carried out that search.

Authorities found methamphetamine (ICE), various drug-related paraphernalia items and marijuana.

47-year-old Aaron Heath Hamilton of Killen was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

45-year-old Veronica Lee Hanback of Killen was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.